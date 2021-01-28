Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.