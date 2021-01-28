TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of TFII opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

