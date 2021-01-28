Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $8.81. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 35,465 shares traded.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.90.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

