Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.47

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.47 and traded as high as $209.20. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $203.40, with a volume of 422,285 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £335.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.47.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

