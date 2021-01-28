AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.63

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.64. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 625,619 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$460.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.63.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.