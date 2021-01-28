iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.75

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.75 and traded as high as $89.06. iShares U.S. Technology ETF shares last traded at $87.37, with a volume of 1,318,312 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

