Banc of California, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $854.08 million, a PE ratio of -89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 45.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

