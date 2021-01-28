Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

