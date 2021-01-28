Cheniere Energy’s (LNG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $59.51 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.