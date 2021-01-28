Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to Buy

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.