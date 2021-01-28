Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.