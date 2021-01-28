IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

IGM Financial stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

