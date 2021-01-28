Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Regis to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regis alerts:

RGS opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $425.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

Several research firms recently commented on RGS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.