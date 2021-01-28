Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $155.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.26.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

