Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $705.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

