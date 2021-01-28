Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.07. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

ALBO opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $705.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

