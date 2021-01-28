Raymond James Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $255.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.80.

KSU stock opened at $201.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.77.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

