Reviewing Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) & Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $57.05 million 16.26 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$85.55 million ($3.04) -11.47

Pliant Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78

Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 65.71%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.31%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics 20.83% 16.55% 8.33% Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.88% -24.98%

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The company also develops PLN-1474, small-molecule selective inhibitor of avÃ1, which is Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors. The company is also developing CPI-0209 that is in Phase I dose escalation portion of a Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Epigenetix, Inc. and changed its name to Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2008. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

