Sarissa Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 43,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.