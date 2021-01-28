Professional (PFHD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Professional to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Professional stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Professional in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

