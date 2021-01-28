Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $70.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 58,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 5,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

