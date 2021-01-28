Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBIX opened at $110.80 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,469 shares of company stock worth $37,247,868 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

