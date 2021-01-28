Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.97.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $195.38 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

