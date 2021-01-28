VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HSBC currently has $1.80 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.90.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in VEON in the third quarter valued at about $7,343,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 602,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VEON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of VEON by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 109.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

