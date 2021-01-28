VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HSBC currently has $1.80 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.90.
Shares of VEON opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in VEON in the third quarter valued at about $7,343,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 602,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VEON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of VEON by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 109.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
