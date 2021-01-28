The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $113.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of WYNN opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $137.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

