AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AZN opened at GBX 7,779 ($101.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,567.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,177.31. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £102.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

