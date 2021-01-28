Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91.

About Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC)

Vulcan International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber and foam products in Tennessee, the United States. The company offers mixed and uncured rubber products; firm sheet products from SBR, Nitrile, and Neoprene polymers; expanded rubber sheets; polyethylene foams; cross-linked, closed cell, and EVA co-polymer foams; and low density closed cell SBR products.

