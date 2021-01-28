$866.40 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $866.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $859.40 million to $876.50 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $954.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 25,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $2,001,229.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $91,234,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 682,419 shares of company stock valued at $54,552,736. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

