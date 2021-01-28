Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.01 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.96 billion to $21.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

