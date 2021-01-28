Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,168.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

