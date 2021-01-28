Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,168.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.