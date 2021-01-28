Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,400.80 ($18.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,378.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,448.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £70.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13).

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders bought a total of 36,627 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,841 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

