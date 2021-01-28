Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) received a €6.60 ($7.76) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.95).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.57 ($7.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.09. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

