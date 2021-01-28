Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

LGGNY opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.