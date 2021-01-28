National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NUVCF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NUVCF opened at $49.97 on Monday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

