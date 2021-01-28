Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.