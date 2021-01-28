Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

SWMAY opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

