Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandvik from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Sandvik has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

