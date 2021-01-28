Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ACBI opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

