1st Source Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

SRCE opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 96.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

