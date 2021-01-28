KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenneco in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.85.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

TEN opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $84,319.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 153,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $1,690,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,772,537 shares of company stock worth $30,700,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.