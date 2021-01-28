Analysts Set Expectations for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

