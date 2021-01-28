KeyCorp Weighs in on SBA Communications Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $271.70 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.05 and a 200-day moving average of $295.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,811.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,748,000 after acquiring an additional 98,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

