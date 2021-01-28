China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $6.86. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 250,809 shares changing hands.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Greenridge Global lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $200.54 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

