Verso (NYSE:VRS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $12.48. Verso shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 327,860 shares trading hands.

VRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of $396.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 85.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 465.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Verso in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Verso by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

