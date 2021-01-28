Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.43. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 250,836 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

