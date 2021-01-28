Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.60. Teekay shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 797,813 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Teekay by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teekay by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Teekay by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 115,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

