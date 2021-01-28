Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.88

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.88 and traded as high as $38.70. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 557 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hong Kong Television Network in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.