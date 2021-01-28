ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.73

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $25.18. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 8,118 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

