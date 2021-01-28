Zacks Investment Research Lowers NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Sell

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NewAge stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. NewAge has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NewAge by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

