RBC Bearings (ROLL) to Release Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $169.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

